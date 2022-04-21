Cedar Point: Opening dates revealed for newly renovated Castaway Bay, Sawmill Creek Resort

Here's what you can expect from these Cedar Point property upgrades in 2022...

It’s almost time… Cedar Point will soon launch its 2022 season as the park officially opens on Saturday, May 7.

But two big changes this year are actually happening outside of the main gate as Cedar Point debuts their newly renovated Castaway Bay waterpark hotel and Sawmill Creek Resort.

So what’s different? Cedar Point previously announced the changes guests can expect from these renovations…

Castaway Bay by Cedar Point Resorts

Located just off of the Cedar Point Peninsula, the all-new Castaway Bay indoor waterpark hotel will debut. From exterior colors and styling to the carpets up to the ceiling, the finishing touches are being put on the entire resort, with new surprises for families to explore. On each floor, the themes of land, sea and air connect seamlessly to guest rooms, hallways and interior spaces. A cast of animal characters will be along for the adventure, including Gordy the sea turtle and his many friends.

Throughout the resort, new dining options, new activities like mini bowling and the popular indoor waterpark, with its 10 attractions, will be perfect for young families.

Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts

Surrounded by 200 acres of woodlands and just a short 10-minute drive from Cedar Point, the all-new Sawmill Creek will welcome guests back this summer. Completely renovated and transformed, Sawmill Creek’s 239 guest rooms, 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, new dining experiences, Lake Erie marina, resort pool and 35,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space are all available for casual stays, family vacations, major events or a week-long retreat.

