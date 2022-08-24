Cedar Point changing 2 haunted attractions for HalloWeekends 2022: See what's new

HalloWeekends opens on Thursday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a walk through the Fearground Freakshow haunted house, which was recorded during a media event at Cedar Point on Sept. 22, 2017.

Who’s ready for a good scare?

Although we’re still sweating through the summer heat, Cedar Point is preparing for the fast-approaching Halloween season – and we’ve just learned of some changes coming to the Sandusky park’s annual HalloWeekends for 2022.

Two of the park’s long-running indoor haunted attractions are getting an upgrade this fall.

The Haunting of Eerie Estate will replace G.A. Boeckling’s Eerie Estate near Planet Snoopy. Here’s how the new haunted attraction is described: Be part of the Sandusky Paranormal Society’s latest investigation as they descend into a mystery, a decade in the making. Explore the abandoned Eerie Estate, long rumored to have ghostly tenants that roam the halls. Beware of what the camera can't see in the dark corners, for vengeful spirits are lurking in the shadows waiting to strike.

Bloodbath will replace Deprivation near Steel Vengeance. Here’s what you can expect: What has drawn you to this seedy and dangerous side of town? You come seeking ORPHEUS, a new private club that is the talk of the party elite. But, within the music and lights is a mystery waiting for you. Are you brave enough to enter?

Another HalloWeekends highlight is the return of live performances from Midnight Syndicate featuring Edward Douglas and Gavin Goszka, the Chardon-based duo behind the macabre music. This year's show is titled Midnight Hour: 25 Years of HalloWeekends with Midnight Syndicate.

“You are invited by the mysterious Mister Midnight to come and celebrate 25 Years of HalloWeekends and Midnight Syndicate’s terrifying collaborations,” Cedar Point teases. “Take a musical tour of spine-tingling sights and sounds that just may leave you with a nightmare or two. May be too intense for young children.”

You can experience this live show inside the Jack Aldrich Theatre, which is located near the park’s main gate.

Returning indoor haunted attractions

Fearground Freakshow

Hexed: Black Magic

Slaughter House

Returning outdoor scare zones

Banished

Blood on the Bayou

ConStalkers 2.0: Revenge of the Pumpkin Heads

Cut Throat Cove

Harvest Fear

Tombstone Terror-tory

HalloWeekends, which starts on Sept. 15, runs every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 30.