Cedar Point offering free tickets to those who donate blood this summer

The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair are teaming up to offer free tickets to those who donate blood this summer.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair have teamed up to offer a new incentive to those willing to donate blood; according to a release, those who donate blood at select blood drives in the Northern Ohio Region from May 26-Aug. 1 will receive a free Cedar Point ticket.

"The Red Cross encourages donors to book a time to give blood now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead," the Red Cross said in a release. "Blood donations tend to decline during the summer months when donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a summer break."

Tickets will be available while supplies last and will be valid for the 2023 season. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can do so by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code “CEDARPOINT." You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.

It is highly encouraged that you schedule an appointment for these blood drives, as donors without appointments are not guaranteed a Cedar Point ticket, as supplies are limited.