Cedar Point hosting fall hiring event on Aug. 23

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Interested in working at Cedar Point? Now's your chance.

On Wednesday, August 23, the amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, will host a hiring event for its popular fall season. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center located at 2210 1st St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

According to a release, the park will be offering up to $20 per hour for most non-tipped, non-union affiliated positions.

"Positions are available in a wide variety of areas, including food and beverage/culinary services, housekeeping/hotel accommodations, ride operations and more," the release reads. "Available HalloWeekends-specific positions include daytime family activity hosts and Screamsters – the scare actors who provide a high level of fright inside the park’s haunted houses and outdoor fright zones."

Interviews will happen on location during the hiring event, which will also be attended by park managers and leaders, who will be able to answer questions and welcome new employees to the team. Cedar Point also noted there are a wide variety of opportunities available for candidates of all ages and career levels, and that it offers "flexible scheduling (including Saturdays only) and benefits, discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate-only events, free tickets for family and friends, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park."

More information can be found at cedarpoint.com/jobs.