Cedar Point Esports: New gaming facility to open in Sandusky on October 6

Cedar Point Esports will offer 32 competitive gaming stations and cover an area of more than 1,000 square feet within the existing Cedar Point Sports Center

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is finally ready to make its leap into virtual sports.

On Friday, October 6, Cedar Point Esports will officially open its doors. The new facility will initially cover an area of more than 1,000 square feet within the existing Cedar Point Sports Center on Cleveland Road.

Officials say the first phase of the development will include 32 state-of-the-art gaming stations, each equipped with the latest hardware and peripherals. The goal is "to establish dynamic hubs for gaming enthusiasts and competitive gamers, offering them a world-class platform to nurture their gaming passion."

”Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering immersive entertainment experiences that differentiate our parks and make our guests want to come back again and again,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and chief executive officer, in a release. “The opening of Cedar Point Esports marks a significant step for us as we diversify our offerings and engage with a broader audience. Given the booming popularity of esports, we are excited about this opportunity to tap into the growing appetite for that form of entertainment and package it with all that Cedar Point has to offer.”

Cedar Fair is partnering with North Coast Entertainment to develop and run the esports location.

"North Coast Entertainment is delighted to collaborate with Cedar Point Esports," said Scott Norcross, president of North Coast Entertainment. "Together, we aim to bring innovative gaming experiences to the players and fans. This facility will not only serve as a competitive battleground for esports athletes, but also as a nurturing ground for anyone interested in gaming."

Norcross says Phase I of Cedar Point Esports will focus on organizing leagues, camps and clinics to guide and support aspiring esports athletes and anyone looking for new entertainment.

Cedar Point Esports adds that it is seeking to become "the premier location for high school and collegiate gaming events in the region." This includes the goal of hosting regular tournaments, as well as collaborating with regional schools to "offer a state-of-the-art alternative for a computer lab and remote learning facility.