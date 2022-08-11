Cedar Point announces upgraded boardwalk, new roller coaster, for 2023

“The investments we will be making in 2023 across our park footprint are focused squarely on what matters most – making people happy and providing our guests with a best-day experience on every visit,” Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a release. “Guest satisfaction ratings at our parks this season have been among our highest ever, validating that the investments we’ve made to improve the guest experience are paying off. Our capital plans for 2023 are aimed at taking those experiences to a new level, whether you’re a diehard coaster fan, a foodie with a taste for something unique, or a festival lover who enjoys great live entertainment.”