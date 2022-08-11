Cedar Point announces upgraded boardwalk, new roller coaster, for 2023

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.
It may only be August. But it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year.
On Thursday, Cedar Point did just that, announcing its plans for 2023. Highlights from the Sandusky-based amusement park's announcement include:
- A new roller coaster called "The Wild Mouse," which serves as a throwback to a previous attraction. The ride will be Cedar Point’s 18th roller coaster.
- The relocation of two rides -- Matterhorn and Scrambler -- to the redesigned Boardwalk. The two rides were previously located in the main midway.
- The renaming of "Tiki Twirl" to "Calypso," which is a former ride at Cedar Point.
“The investments we will be making in 2023 across our park footprint are focused squarely on what matters most – making people happy and providing our guests with a best-day experience on every visit,” Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a release. “Guest satisfaction ratings at our parks this season have been among our highest ever, validating that the investments we’ve made to improve the guest experience are paying off. Our capital plans for 2023 are aimed at taking those experiences to a new level, whether you’re a diehard coaster fan, a foodie with a taste for something unique, or a festival lover who enjoys great live entertainment.”
Cedar Point also emphasized its reimagined boardwalk, which it calls a "modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear."
You can watch the full announcement in the YouTube player below.
3News' Ryan Haidet contributed to this report.