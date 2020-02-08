Cedar Point ranked America’s second-best amusement park, Steel Vengeance wins top honors

The Sandusky icon has been recognized as one of the best amusement parks in USA Today's 10Best poll, among other high rankings.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point has been known as a roller coaster oasis for decades – and a new poll shows the Sandusky scream park is considered among the best amusement parks in America.

When it comes to amusement parks as a whole, Cedar Point earned the No. 2 spot in USA Today’s annual 10Best fan poll for 2020, second to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo.

“The 364-acre park has a history dating back to 1870, making it the second oldest continually operated amusement park on the continent, and it’s managed to maintain that classic park feel, complete with three miles of midway and one of the only operating D.C. Muller carousels in the world,” the 10Best poll declared about Cedar Point.

One thing is for sure: Cedar Point is still king of coasters because the park’s Steel Vengeance has also been ranked as the best roller coaster in America, courtesy of the 10Best list.

“The world record-breaking Steel Vengeance just debuted at Cedar Point in May 2018 as the world’s tallest and fastest hybrid coaster with the steepest drop (90 degrees), longest drop (200 feet), most inversions (four) and most airtime (27.2 seconds) on any hybrid coaster,” according to the ranking by USA Today’s 10Best. “At 5,740 feet, it’s also the world’s longest hybrid coaster and sure to be a new guest favorite.”

Meanwhile, Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers ranked No. 2 for best amusement park hotel, second only to Universal’s Aventura Hotel in Orlando.

You can see the full list of 10Best’s top amusement parks, roller coasters and hotels below:

TOP 10 AMUSEMENT PARKS

Silver Dollar City: Branson, Mo. Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio Busch Gardens: Williamsburg, Va. Kings Island: Mason, Ohio Busch Gardens: Tampa Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Knoebels: Elysburg, Penn. Kennywood: West Mifflin, Penn. Knott’s Berry Farm: Buena Park, Calif. Hersheypark: Hershey, Penn.

TOP 10 ROLLER COASTERS

Steel Vengeance: Cedar Point Mako: SeaWorld Orlando Phoenix: Knoebels The Voyage: Holiday World Fury 325: Carowinds Intimidatory 305: Kings Dominion Lightning Rod: Dollywood Phantom’s Revenge: Kennywood Montu: Busch Gardens Tampa Outlaw Run: Silver Dollar City

TOP 10 AMUSEMENT PARK HOTELS