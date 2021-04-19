Cedar Point announces required reservations when park opens in May: What season passholders need to know

Cedar Point is scheduled to open its gates for the 2021 season on May 14.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

As Cedar Point prepares to open for the 2021 season next month, park officials have announced that reservations will be required for all guests before visiting the park until further notice. Online reservations will be open to season passholders starting April 26 at 11 a.m.

“You will need a reservation for each passholder for entry into Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores, every time you plan to visit,” park officials said in an e-mail that was sent to season passholders Monday.

Passholders who have booked a night at Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point or Express Hotel will have guaranteed park entry during their stay.

The park said they have developed an “extensive amusement park reopening plan” with processes and enhanced procedures for COVID-19 safety throughout the park.

“This includes managing socially distant capacity in both the amusement park and water park, following the guidance from local and state health officials at this time.”

3News has reached out to Cedar Point for more details on the park's COVID-19 protocols, and we will update this story once that information is released.

Here is the full letter that was sent to Cedar Point season passholders on Monday:

Dear Valued Passholder,

It's here - the countdown to opening day at Cedar Point is on and we can't wait to welcome you back!

We want you to have a FUN day at Cedar Point and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive amusement park reopening plan – new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park. This includes managing socially distant capacity in both the amusement park and water park, following the guidance from local and state health officials at this time.

To start the opening of the 2021 season, reservations will be required of all guests to Cedar Point. Online reservations will open to Season Passholders on April 26 at 11:00 AM. You will need a reservation for each passholder for entry into Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores, every time you plan to visit.

Passholders who have booked a stay at Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point or Express Hotel will receive guaranteed entry to Cedar Point during the dates of their stay.