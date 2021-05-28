Cedar Point opens new Snake River Expedition ride

Snake River Expedition was originally expected to debut in May 2020, but was delayed one year because of the COVID pandemic.

After a year-long delay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cedar Point is officially opening its new Snake River Expedition boat ride Friday.

“We can’t wait to share this immersive experience with everyone,” Cedar Point officials teased on Facebook the day before the ride’s debut. “It’s truly a ride like no other!”

In addition to featuring animatronics, Cedar Point says Snake River Expedition “is a riverboat ride with actors aboard that takes guests on a gentle ride around the winding Snake River that surrounds Adventure Island.”

Guests less than 46” tall must be accompanied by a supervising companion and sit on the inside of the ride’s bench. Service animals are also permitted to ride the attraction.

“We have really cool boats that were built specifically for Cedar Point,” park officials said when they first announced the attraction back in December 2019. “The best thing about these boats is that everybody can ride them. Literally, everybody can ride them. You can bring your baby, grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles. Everybody.”

Cruising the same waters where Cedar Point’s Paddlewheel Excursions once traveled, Snake River Expedition gets guests “involved” in the ride’s action.

What’s the story behind Snake River Expedition? Here’s how Cedar Point explains it…

The most successful trapper this side and that side of the Snake River needs your help! Trapper Dan’s ready to trade some of his goods and sundries – and you’ll join his band of bandits to carry out the somewhat risky mission. Climb aboard one of Trapper Dan’s Snake River shippers and haul that precious cargo along the winding, murky river. But make sure you keep your eyes peeled, binoculars focused and your guard way up – you’re sure to encounter a few bad guys that have their snake eyes on what you’re smugglin’ in that ship! Will you make it safely? Or will you fall victim to a hastily-planned takeover? There’s only one way to find out. Get your shipmates together, climb aboard and get ready for a new family adventure!