Cedar Point offering $500 signing bonus to new and returning employees: Park hosting hiring event Saturday for interested applicants

Cedar Point says many of its available jobs pay between $12 to $16 per hour.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

Cedar Point is offering an extra incentive to new and returning seasonal employees who join the park's team this year. Park officials have announced a $500 sign-on bonus to new employees who begin working by May 31. The bonus will also be available to active associates after they've worked a minimum of 100 hours by July 4.

"Many positions pay $12 to $16 per hour and offer flexible scheduling, allowing associates to work a traditional work week or just a few days per week," park officials said Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as Cedar Point is planning to host a hiring event Saturday, April 17 at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center (2220 First Street in Sandusky) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested applicants are welcome to attend any time during the event as recruiters are expected to offer on-the-spot interviews. Others can apply HERE.

Cedar Point says its 6,500 jobs throughout the park include:

Resort accommodations

Housekeeping

Restroom facilities

Park services

Ride operations

Retail

Games

Food and beverage

Maintenance

Traffic operations

Behind-the-scenes operations

Security

"In addition to the $500 sign-on bonus, Cedar Point also offers a referral reward for current, active seasonal associates who refer a friend for a position at the park. Once that friend is hired and actively working by June 15, and has worked a minimum of 100 hours, both associates will receive a $100 Cedar Point gift card."

Other employment benefits include unlimited access to Cedar Point and its waterpark, complimentary tickets for family/friends, discounts and associate-only events (ride nights).

Last week, Cedar Point named Carrie Boldman as the first woman to lead the park as vice president and general manager in the park's 150-year history.