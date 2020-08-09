Sneak peek: Cedar Point's new Tricks and Treats Fall Fest opens Saturday after HalloWeekends canceled for 2020

Halloween has arrived at Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Halloween season has a much different feel at Cedar Point this year. The annual screams from their haunted houses have been silenced as the park canceled its traditional HalloWeekends event for 2020 due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, Cedar Point is unleashing an all-new Halloween event this year known as the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

“Halloween is a special time at Cedar Point, and our guests really look forward to it,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “While we all have to do things a little differently this year, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is filled with fun activities for everyone, spectacular food, a variety of outdoor entertainment and a few tricks and treats. Our mission to make people happy continues into the fall season, and we’re committed to entertaining our fans, friends and families safely.”

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest takes place for the remainder of Cedar Point’s 2020 season, which is noon to 8 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 1. Park officials anticipate HalloWeekends will return in 2021.

So what can you expect at Tricks and Treats Fall Fest this year? Here are the highlights…

ACTIVITIES

Although Cedar Point’s haunted houses and outdoor fright zones will not be available this year, the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest captures the Halloween spirit in an all-new way.

Trick-or-treat candy stations: Kids can enjoy socially distanced trick-or-treating with some candy being delivered using special mechanical contraptions.

Monster Makeover: “Artists will use face coverings as a palette to create not-so-scary manifestations that add to the festive feel of the event.”

Costume contest: Awarding the best Halloween costumes. This takes place several times each day with the following categories: Babies, kids, tweens, families, teens and adults. “The Costume Council will walk the park midways searching for the best dressed guests and encourage them to enter the contest.”

Other activities include games, mazes, crafts, pumpkin decorating and more.

FOOD FEST

“Toxic Mac, Dragon’s Leg, Goblin Soup and Frankenstein’s Fries…they’re just a small sampling of the fun foods being served up with the Tricks and Treats Food Tasting.”

Cedar Point’s culinary team has crafted 24 new food items that will be sold at select locations throughout the park.

“Guests can purchase a tasting card and enjoy up to six “tricks” – foods that are out of the ordinary (but still delicious), and “treats” – more recognizable and traditional food items, or a little of both. Guests can feast on everything from Vampire Chili Corn Dogs to bacon-wrapped hot dogs to pumpkin spice funnel cake and more.”

Drink highlights include:

Hocus Pocus Punch: Fanta orange with an essence of black cherry and a gummy worm garnish.

Jack-o-Lantern Juice: An apple juice concoction with pumpkin puree, apricot, vanilla and fall spices served hot or cold.

I Vant to Drink Your Blood: Minute Maid lemonade, peach schnapps and vodka with an injection of strawberry.

A scary variety of craft beers will also be on hand, including Yuengling Oktoberfest, Breckenridge Autumn Ale, Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale, Platform Paranormal and more.

SPECIAL SHOWS

While there are some notable absences to the live shows this year due to COVID-19 (like Midnight Syndicate), there are still some outdoor venues offering the opportunity for a variety of performances.

Monster Mash-up with the Shrieks Band: Classic Halloween monsters come to life.

Witch Sisters’ Spellcasting Ceremony: A twisted trio of witches will demonstrate their magical abilities.

Fangtastics: Feast on sounds of the season

You’re Too Old to Trick-or-Treat Game Show

DJ Dr. Scream Dance Party