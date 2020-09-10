Cedar Point issues capacity warning: Park reservations nearing limit for Saturday

The Halloween season at Cedar Point has always been a popular time for the Sandusky amusement park.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you have plans to visit Cedar Point on Saturday, the park is warning season passholders that reservation availability is extremely limited.

“We are approaching our reservation capacity for season passholders for tomorrow, Sat., Oct. 10,” Cedar Point officials posted on Facebook shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. “Few reservations remain.”

Daily tickets for Saturday are still available, park officials said.

The park started requiring reservations again on Saturday, Oct. 3 in the midst of their popular Halloween offerings. That policy will stay in effect for the remainder of Cedar Point’s 2020 season, which concludes on Sunday, Nov. 1. Cedar Point’s reservation system was first implemented earlier this summer in an effort to limit crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations can be made HERE. All guests are still required to wear a mask while inside the park.

Although their traditional HalloWeekends event has been canceled this year, Cedar Point scaled down their Halloween plans with the all-new Tricks and Treats Fall Fest. Park officials anticipate HalloWeekends will return in 2021.

Cedar Point, which was recently named the second-best amusement park in America, was supposed to celebrate its 150th anniversary season this year. That celebration, however, has been postponed until 2021 -- including the debut of the park's new family boat ride known as Snake River Expedition.