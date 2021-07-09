Cedar Point hiring ‘Screamsters’ for 2021 HalloWeekends season, but park staying quiet on Halloween plans

The Screamsters are wanted to 'entertain and scare our guests as a costumed character in one of our haunted attractions.'

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above features the 2019 HalloWeekends parade at Cedar Point.

Cedar Point’s Halloween season traditionally begins in mid-September, but the park has not provided any updates on the status of HalloWeekends for this year.

A job posting on Cedar Point’s site, however, gives us the first big hint that HalloWeekends will likely return. The job listing shows the park is hiring for 2021 HalloWeekends Screamsters, which “entertain and scare our guests as a costumed character in one of our haunted attractions.”

Despite the job posting, however, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark would not confirm any details regarding the possible return of HalloWeekends.

“We’ll have more info soon,” he told 3News in an e-mail Friday morning.

Editor's note: Video in the player above features a full walk-through tour of the Fearground Freakshow haunted attraction from 2017 at Cedar Point.

When the park first opened back in May, Clark had this to say about the outlook for HalloWeekends: “We will be able to make a decision on HalloWeekends a little bit later, but we know people want it. We want it back, too. So, more as we get more information.”

Cedar Point’s operating calendar has not yet been updated to include any dates beyond Labor Day.