Cedar Point cancels HalloWeekends for 2020, announces reduced operating calendar for fall

The haunting screams from Cedar Point's HalloWeekends have been silenced for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Halloween season has just taken another blow.

Cedar Point has canceled its traditional HalloWeekends event for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Park officials announced Tuesday that HalloWeekends will instead be replaced by something different.

“A new ‘Tricks and Treats Fall Fest’ will be introduced starting Sept. 12,” park officials said. “This event will take the place of HalloWeekends for 2020 only, and has been designed with unique entertainment, food and activities for all ages. This event will enable better social distancing and capacity management.”

More details about the "Tricks and Treats Fall Fest" are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Cedar Point also released details regarding the remainder of the 2020 season operating calendar.

“Post Labor Day, Cedar Point will be open Saturdays and Sundays only, with the last operating day of the 2020 season expected to be Sunday, Nov. 1.”