Cedar Point brings back $99 sale for 2022 Gold Pass, new buyers get park access for remainder of 2021 season

Park officials say the $99 price will only be available through Labor Day.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a front-seat ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

Calling all Cedar Point fans!

The park has announced the return of its $99 Gold Pass sale, which is now available for the 2022 season. Prices are expected to increase after Labor Day.

The Gold Pass includes unlimited admission to Cedar Point and the Cedar Point Shores waterpark throughout the 2022 season along with free parking. New Gold Pass buyers will also be given access for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Here’s what the 2022 Gold Pass includes:

Unlimited visits to Cedar Point in 2021 and 2022

Unlimited visits to Cedar Point Shores in 2021 and 2022

Free parking at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores

Bring-A-Friend discounts

In-park discounts on food and merchandise

Resort/hotel discounts

30-minute early access to Cedar Point Shores

One-hour early access to Cedar Point

Payment plan option

The $99 Gold Pass pricing is also available for those renewing their pass.

Cedar Point's season passes can be purchased HERE.

The $99 price matches the cost from when the Gold Pass was first launched in August of 2019. It quickly found itself in a swirl of controversy as some park fans blamed the discounted season ticket for causing overcrowded conditions and long wait times for rides. The pinnacle of this criticism came on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, when Cedar Point’s access roads were temporarily closed and incoming guests were turned away as the park was “nearing capacity” shortly before 4 p.m. that day.

Cedar Point officials said at the time that the Gold Pass was not the sole reason for increased park traffic.

“Ever since the HalloWeekends event debuted in 1997, Cedar Point has experienced high demand, particularly during periods of perfect weather,” park spokesperson Tony Clark told 3News in a statement. “While the Gold Pass is very popular, it is not the main contributor to the elevated demand – the popularity of the event and great weather were the primary factors in high traffic volume resulting in a temporary closure of road access to the park this past Saturday.”