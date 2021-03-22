Cedar Point announces return of early entry for 2021 season: See which rides will be available based on the season pass you have

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a front-seat ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster.
Attention, Cedar Point season passholders! Early entry is back at the park for the 2021 season – but there are some big differences based on which pass you have.
Platinum passholders, Cedar Point’s most expensive season pass, are given access to the park and up to 24 rides (including seven roller coasters) for one hour before the general public. The same benefit is given to guests staying at a Cedar Point Resort property.
Gold passholders, however, are granted early entry 30 minutes before the general public with 19 ride options, including three roller coasters. So what rides are available during early entry? Explore the list below...
PLATINUM PASS / RESORT GUESTS EARLY ENTRY RIDE OPTIONS:
- Ocean Motion
- Midway Carousel
- GateKeeper
- Kiddy Kingdom (11 rides)
- Cadillac Cars
- Cedar Downs Racing Derby
- Dodgem
- Valravn
- Raptor
- Millennium Force
- Maverick
- Skyhawk
- Magnum XL-200
- Steel Vengeance (Saturdays & Sundays ONLY)
GOLD PASS EARLY ENTRY RIDE OPTIONS:
- Ocean Motion
- Midway Carousel
- GateKeeper
- Kiddy Kingdom (11 rides)
- Cadillac Cars
- Cedar Downs Racing Derby
- Dodgem
- Valravn
- Raptor
Note: Cedar Point says weather or maintenance conditions may result in delays, closings or substitutions in early entry ride options without notice.
“Cedar Point Gold and Platinum Passholders should have their physical card (or their digital card loaded onto our Cedar Point mobile app) handy at all times – you’ll need to show it for access to select rides and areas in the park,” Cedar Point’s Tony Clark explains. “If you’re staying at a Cedar Point Resorts property, you’ll need to pick up your Early Entry pass at the front desk before you head to the park. If you’re already a Platinum Passholder, using your Platinum Pass is fine.”
Every person in your group must have one of these passes in order to access the early entry attractions.
Cedar Point's opening day is currently slated for May 14. What's new this year? See a breakdown here.