Cedar Point: Masks no longer required on rides as park announces changes to COVID safety protocols for 2021 season

Masks will no longer be required outdoors at Cedar Point unless it's not possible for guests to maintain at least six feet of distancing.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

Cedar Point has announced a big change to its mask policy for the 2021 season as park spokesperson Tony Clark confirms to 3News that masks are no longer required on rides. Masks, however, will still play a role in your next visit to the park.

"Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking," park officials said Monday. "Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing."

Last year, face coverings were required at all times for guests in the park -- even on rides -- except while eating or drinking.

"Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape," park officials continued.

The announcement came as Cedar Point revealed its updated list of COVID-19 safety protocols, which involves various changes from last year.

Here are the other changes from last season as outlined by Cedar Point:

Reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Both season passholders and single day ticketholders will need reservations. Reservations can be made HERE.

Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued.

The health screening questionnaire will be conducted by associates at all entrance gates and will not be through the Cedar Point mobile app.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line.

CLICK HERE to explore Cedar Point's full updated reopening guidelines.