What's coming to Cedar Point in 2022? Updates revealed

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, has revealed some of the changes you can expect next year.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a front-seat ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

With the 2021 season entering its final weeks, the parent company of Cedar Point has revealed an upgrade that’s coming to the Sandusky amusement park next year.

INSIDE THE PARK

“The park’s Frontier Town will introduce a new chef-inspired signature restaurant that is sure to delight guests throughout the season,” according to a press release from Cedar Fair.

3News asked for more details, but park spokesperson Tony Clark says there’s no additional information they can provide at this time.

Also returning in 2022 is the park’s full lineup of entertainment. This includes Frontier Festival at the beginning of the season, Cedar Point Nights, the Celebrate Spectacular Parade and HalloWeekends.

What’s not returning will be the Wicked Twister roller coaster. Park officials confirmed last week that the ride, which races along the Lake Erie beach, will be closed forever with its final riders climbing aboard on Sept. 6.

Will there be a new ride for 2022? We don't have that answer just yet -- and Clark would not budge on providing any extra information.

OUTSIDE THE PARK

Cedar Point will also welcome guests back to its reimagined Castaway Bay hotel with all-new rooms, enhanced amenities and updated dining. Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point, which is just a few miles away from the park’s main gate, will debut with “a full renovation of guest rooms, eclectic dining options, golf course upgrades, outdoor amenities and enhanced convention and meeting space experience.”

Both Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek are scheduled to open before the 2022 summer season.

SEASON PASSES