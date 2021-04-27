Cedar Point eliminates required access passes for park's most popular roller coasters

'We do not plan on implementing access passes this year,' Cedar Point's Tony Clark tells 3News.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

In an effort to maintain social distancing in lines for some of Cedar Point's most popular roller coasters last year, the park required guests to obtain an "access pass" in order to ride Steel Vengeance, Millennium Force, Maverick and Top Thrill Dragster.

That policy has been updated for the 2021 season as park officials say the need for access passes has been dropped.

"We do not plan on implementing access passes this year," Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark tells 3News in an e-mail.

A limited number of access passes were distributed at ride entrances each day during the 2020 season, meaning those who didn't get one weren't able to enter the line for specific attractions.

The elimination of access passes is the latest change to Cedar Point's reopening plan, which also includes an updated mask policy.

"Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking," park officials said Monday. "Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing."

Clark told 3News that masks are also no longer required for guests on rides.

Cedar Point's opening day is slated for May 14. What's new this year? See a breakdown HERE. Until then... Climb aboard Top Thrill Dragster for a virtual front-seat ride below: