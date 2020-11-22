Cedar Point's 2021 Gold Pass up for grabs at $129

The Gold Pass provides unlimited access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point may be closed for the season, but that means we’re just a few months away from the park’s big return in 2021.

As the park plans to officially launch its delayed 150th anniversary celebration next year, Cedar Point's 2021 Gold Pass is now up for grabs with a price tag of $129.

Passholders can expect the same Gold Pass perks in 2021, which are listed as follows:

Unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores water park

Free parking

Discounts on food and merchandise

Bring-a-friend admission discounts

Resort / hotel discounts

Early entry 30 minutes before the general public

If you had any season pass for Cedar Point in 2020 – including the Gold Pass – you do not need to purchase a new one or 2021. That’s because Cedar Point extended all of its 2020 season passes through 2021 due to the park’s shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Gold Pass was first introduced in August of 2019, the season ticket option sold for just $99. That discounted price held for more than four months before park officials increased its cost to $129 – the same price it’s currently selling for heading into 2021.

Cedar Point was initially planning to kick off its150th anniversary season back in May, but the park’s opening was pushed back until July 9 due to coronavirus concerns. Instead of celebrating the milestone during their shortened 2020 season, park officials decided to move the 150th upgrades into 2021. This includes:

Opening of the new Snake River Expedition boat ride

Town Hall Museum renovations

Celebrate 150 Spectacular immersive nighttime parade and show

Until then... Need a quick Cedar Point fix? Take a virtual front seat ride on Top Thrill Dragster below: