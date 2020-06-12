Pandemic hasn't silenced Toledo-area musicians

One local musician is hoping to reach people who may be going through tough times or have recently lost someone.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pandemic hit the live music and entertainment industry hard, not allowing artists to perform any of their gigs in person over the last nine months.

One of those musicians, Ryan Dunlap, has spent his free time creating songs about anything and everything by public request.

He has released a new single about losing someone, after a request from the mother of one of his friends who committed suicide.

"Seeing how it can affect a family. Seeing how it can affect me personally. Losing a friend and having to dig into that side of your brain that you kind of wants to turn off sometimes was huge and I think it's definitely been a positive for me" Dunlap said.

He hopes this song can help others who could be going through the same thing or reach someone before it's too late.

The new single "Just got Beat" is out now on Spotify and Apple music.

MORE FROM WTOL:

RELATED VIDEO: