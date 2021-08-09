Ohio State grad extends 'Jeopardy!' winning streak, becomes game's 5th biggest earner

Matt Amodio became the fifth highest grossing player in 'Jeopardy!' history on Friday when he won his 13th game, collecting $430,000.

An Ohio State University graduate is continuing his record-breaking 'Jeopardy!' streak.

Originally from the Cleveland area, Amodio graduated from Ohio State before heading to New Haven Connecticut to pursue his PhD.

“I think if you get too much in a rut, you might start making mistakes,” said Amodio during an interview following his 12th win in the game. As of that win, his Daily Double answers averaged at 85% accuracy.

You’re looking at the 5th 👏biggest 👏earner 👏in Jeopardy! history: Matt Amodio! pic.twitter.com/h75Tx6l28y — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 7, 2021

Amodio’s success thus far hasn’t come without some negative attention.

The Ohio State grad drew criticism from some fans over his use of the term “What’s” instead of “What is” when answering questions on the show. The backlash was enough for the show to clarify on its website.

According to the official rules of the game, as laid out on the 'Jeopardy!' website, “‘...all contestant responses to an answer must be phrased in the form of a question.’ It's that simple.’”