Matt Amodio wins battle of Ohio State grads on Jeopardy!

Seiple joins Matt Amodio, also a graduate of The Ohio State University, who is on a now 37-game streak.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State grads were two of the three contestants on Jeopardy! Thursday night, Matt Amodio yet again triumphed.

Tyler Seiple, a Columbus native, went up against Amodio who has been setting records on the game show for the past month.

The newest Ohio State grad on the show is currently an associate teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework and a Certified Teacher of Knight-Thompson Speechwork, specializing in a wide variety of accents of English.

Seiple went into Final Jeopardy with $6,600, but lost it all when he added an extra syllable to what would have been the right answer.

Amodio kept his winning streak alive, boosting his game winnings to more than $1.4 million