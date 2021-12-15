Northwest Ohio sibling trio Girl Named Tom wins 'The Voice'

Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Grace Liechty formed the group in 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Named Tom, a sibling trio from northwest Ohio, was announced as the winner of Season 21 of "The Voice" Tuesday night.

Siblings Bekah, Caleb and Joshua, originally from Pettisville, were homeschooled with music being a large part of their curriculum.

They eventually enrolled in public school and dreamed of becoming doctors, but when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer, the trio decided to focus on family. They formed their trio in 2019.

Picked by coach Kelly Clarkson, the group remained on Team Kelly through the Battle and Knockout rounds and have advanced as part of the fan vote in each round en route to the finals.

The group posted a message to its fans on Facebook after Tuesday's finale.