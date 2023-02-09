Disney CEO Bob Iger announces new 'Avatar' experience coming to Disneyland

The decision comes after the global success of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' at the box office.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Amid the news that Disney is working on new sequels in the Frozen, Toy Story and Zootopia franchises, CEO Bob Iger also revealed plans to open a new “Avatar experience” at Disneyland in Anaheim.

The report surfaced Wednesday afternoon as Iger spoke during the company’s earnings call.

Here is Iger’s full statement on the new Avatar experience at Disneyland:

“James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which was easily the most successful film of the quarter, has become the fourth biggest film of all time globally with close to $2.2 billion earned at the box office to date. The global popularity of this film will result in the creation of more opportunities for fans to engage with the franchise, which they’ve been doing at Walt Disney World’s Pandora: The World of Avatar, as well as in theaters globally and on Disney+ where the first film has delivered very strong numbers. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that we will be bringing an exciting Avatar experience to Disneyland. We’ll be sharing more details on that very soon.”

The news quickly swirled across social media as Disney fans speculated what this new experience might include.

Avatar: The World of Pandora has been open at the Animal Kingdom park in Florida since May of 2017. It features two attractions: Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey.

During Wednesday's call, Iger also revealed a plan to cut approximately 7,000 jobs.

