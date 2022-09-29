Netflix settles 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' lawsuit over Kennedy Center performance

The creative duo behind the unofficial musical were sued by the streaming service following a performance at The Kennedy Center in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit filed against the creative minds behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical has been settled, according to court documents.

Netflix sued Abigal Barlow and Emily Bear after the duo held live performances of their Grammy award-winning music to a sold-out audience at The Kennedy Center.

Netflix says Barlow and Bear’s representatives informed the company of the planned Kennedy Center performance on June 7, 2022. When Netflix asked questions regarding the performance, such as how it would be marketed and if it was for charity, the streaming service says the duo’s representation stated that they were not asking for Netflix’s permission and would not be delaying the show, which was allegedly announced days later.

In court documents, Netflix says representatives attempted multiple times in June and July to inform Barlow and Bear’s counsel that the performance and any live performances were not authorized unless they negotiated a license, which the streaming service claims it was willing to do but says Barlow and Bear weren’t.

“Netflix offered Barlow & Bear a license that would allow them to proceed with their scheduled live performances at the Kennedy Center and Royal Albert Hall, continue distributing their album, and perform their Bridgerton-inspired songs live as part of larger programs going forward,” the lawsuit reads. “Barlow & Bear refused.”

The show went on to play out to a sold-out audience, with tickets ranging up to $149 each and VIP packages.

On July 29, 2022, three days after The Kennedy Center performance, Netflix filed a lawsuit against Barlow and Bear for taking “valuable intellectual property from the Netflix original series Bridgerton to build an international brand for themselves."

In the lawsuit, filed in D.C. where the Kennedy Center is located, Netflix claims attorneys for Barlow and Bear are attempting to claim the women do not need a license because Netflix did not file the lawsuit sooner.

“That is not how copyright law works,” the lawsuit reads.