Wu-Tang Clan, Nas announce new world tour, to perform in Columbus this October

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The saga continues worldwide with Wu-Tang Clan and Nas this year.
The hip-hop icons announced dates for their new worldwide N.Y. State of Mind Tour starting in May, with a stop at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Oct. 4. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
The global tour kicks off on Tuesday, May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena. The tour will include additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America and Europe.
You can see the full list of tour dates below:
2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND
Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
EUROPE
Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2
NORTH AMERICA
Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre