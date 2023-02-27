Wu-Tang Clan, Nas announce new world tour, to perform in Columbus this October

The hip-hop icons announced dates for their new worldwide N.Y. State of Mind Tour starting in May, with a stop at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Oct. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The saga continues worldwide with Wu-Tang Clan and Nas this year.

The hip-hop icons announced dates for their new worldwide N.Y. State of Mind Tour starting in May, with a stop at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Oct. 4. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The global tour kicks off on Tuesday, May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena. The tour will include additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America and Europe.

You can see the full list of tour dates below:

2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

EUROPE

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

NORTH AMERICA

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre