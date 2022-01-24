x
Music

Walker Hayes announced as 2022 Northwest Ohio Rib Off headliner

Tickets go on sale this Friday. Hayes will take the stage July 30 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country music star Walker Hayes was announced Monday as a headliner for the 2022 Northwest Ohio Rib Off in July.

Hayes will take the stage Saturday, July 30 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee. Tickets are on sale Friday at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office and all Tireman locations.

Hayes, a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, released "Country Stuff The Album" last week, featuring singles "Drinking Songs," "U Girl" and "AA." The hit single "Fancy Like" spent four months at No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

More performers will be announced in the future.

Tickets for reserved seating at $45. General admission tickets to the rib off, including the concert, are $17.

VIP tables are available, but must be reserved.

