Violinist Lindsey Stirling performing at Centennial Terrace this summer

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Electric violinist Lindsey Stirling is bringing her summer tour to northwest Ohio.

Stirling will perform at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Stirling incorporates dancing into her cutting-edge performances, which include various genres, including pop, rock and electronic dance music. Her YouTube channel has amassed 12 million subscribers and 3 billion total views.

Stirling's albums Shatter Me (2015) and Brave Enough (2017) won Billboard Music awards for top dance/electronic album.

Her holiday album Warmer in Winter reached No. 1 on the Billboard, Amazon and iTunes holiday charts. Her rendition of "Carol of the Bells" became the first instrumental song to reach the top 10 at AC Radio.

General admission tickets are $41 in advance and $45 at the gate. Reserved seats are $85, premium reserved are $99, rows 1 and 2 are $125 and first row platinum seating is $200. Advanced tickets can be purchased at etix.com or the Stranahan Theater box office.