The concerts will feature performances by artists Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw and the band Incubus, among others.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The WMMS Buzzard Fest is back for the first time in more than 20 years as it returns as part of a two-day music festival alongside the resurrection of WGAR’s Country Jam.

The event, which takes over Victory Park in North Ridgeville this August, features the following performances:

WMMS Buzzard Fest: Friday, Aug. 4

Incubus

Bush

Filter

Welshly Arms

WGAR Country Jam: Saturday, Aug. 5

Chris Young

Brian Kelley

Gavin DeGraw

Dalton Dover

Tigirlily Gold

Kidd G

Mark Leach

The back-to-back concert event is being called Victory Live. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

This marks the first time Buzzard Fest returns to Northeast Ohio since June 30, 2000.

“In the past, Buzzard Fest was staged at Blossom Music Center and Jacobs Pavilion and featured artists including: The Ramones, No Doubt, Alanis Morissette, Stone Temple Pilots, 311, Goo Goo Dolls and more,” organizers said in a press release.

WGAR Country Jam, which was previously held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, has hosted performers like Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and many more.

"We’re excited to partner with Victory Park Ohio and Elevation Festivals, bringing back two historic events for our listeners this summer," stated Keith Hotchkiss, Market President of iHeartMedia Cleveland. "Fans can expect a world class music festival experience, and a memorable weekend of rock and country, when the legendary Buzzard Fest of 100.7 WMMS and the iconic 99.5 WGAR Country Jam return to Cleveland."

