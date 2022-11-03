Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell coming to Toledo in 2023

The country singers will be performing at Huntington Center next September.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country music star Thomas Rhett is bringing his music to the Huntington Center in 2023.

The Home Team Tour will make a stop in Toledo Sept. 23. Special guests include Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Ticket prices are $29.50-$129.50, not including VIP packages or platinum seating. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or the Huntington Center box office.

Rhett has released six studio albums and is a four-time Grammy Award nominee. His albums Life Changes and Center Point Road were nominated for album of the year.

He's had several hit singles, including "Die a Happy Man," "Marry me," "Sixteen" and "What's Your Country Song?"

Swindell has four studio albums and his self-titled debut was certified platinum. Singles "You Should Be Here," "Middle of the Memory" and "Single Saturday Night" experienced commercial success.