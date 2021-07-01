The Village People, Van Halen tribute band coming to Hollywood Casino Toledo

The casino is bringing back live music for the first time since the pandemic started.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Live music is returning to Hollywood Casino Toledo for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.

Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks will perform July 24. The group formed in 1994 and has played in places like San Diego, Las Vegas and Hollywood.

Atomic Punks was voted the best tribute band by Rock City News three times in a row.

On Aug. 31, the Village People will come to the casino. Best known for "YMCA," the group released their debut album in 1977.