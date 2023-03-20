The mega-concert is scheduled for Aug. 22, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Rock bands The Offspring, Sum 41, and Simple Plan are uniting for a 24-city American tour this summer, with a stop planned in Cuyahoga Falls.

The bands will perform at Blossom Music Music Center on Aug. 22 as part of The Offspring's "Let the Bad Times Roll Tour." Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m., with special presale offers for Citi card holders available Tuesday.

The Offspring formed in 1984 and are currently comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, bassist Todd Morse, and lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman. The punk rock group has released 10 studio albums over its 39-year run — most recently "Let the Bad Times Roll" in 2021 — with hit songs including "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)," "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," "Hit That," and "Original Prankster."

"One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends — we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this Summer in America," Holland said in a statement. "It's going to be great!"

Sum 41 — currently comprised of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo — has sold 15 million albums worldwide and was nominated for a Grammy in 2012 for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for "Blood In My Eyes." Other well-known songs include "Fat Lip," "In Too Deep," and "Still Waiting."

"We're so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer!" Whibley wrote. "There's nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can't wait to bring the tour to you — see you soon!

Simple Plan — made up of Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre — has sold 10 million albums worldwide with impressive recent mainstream success in North America. Their hit single "Welcome to My Life" peaked at No. 1 in Canada and No. 40 in the United States, while other popular songs include "Perfect," "Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?)," and "I'm Just a Kid."

"We couldn't be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41!" Comeau said. "We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There's nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!"