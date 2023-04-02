Cleveland Heights institute working to teach the next generation of DJs

The Academy was started by DJ Knyce and DJ Step-One who together have more than 30 years of experience.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — At the SoundBender Institute in Cleveland Heights, they are ushering in the next generation of DJs.

Whether you're listening to a podcast, hearing a melody in the background as you shop, or even attending a wedding, music plays a large role in our day-to-day lives. And the true stars behind some of life's most magical moments are DJs. But it's art form that must be learned and then successfully executed.

The SoundBender Institute (SBI) was founded by long-time friends & DJs Keenan "KNYCE" Williams and Stephen "Step One" Prewitt. Together, the pair have more than 30 years of experience rocking crowds in clubs, on-air radio & mobile events.

Whether you're looking to learn more about the craft or just trying out a new hobby, the classes at SoundBender Institute are suitable for any and everyone. Lessons are open to both children and adults.

The curriculum is broken down into four pillars: equipment, sound sourcing, mixing and scratching. The courses are taught over four weeks, allowing students to take in and understand the content from each lesson.

SoundBender Institute is located at 2905 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. The business is currently running a special for Black History Month. The offer is 30% off of all classes.

