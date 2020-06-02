CLEVELAND — Rock ‘n’ roll icons – the Rolling Stones – are making their return to Cleveland later this year.

Their upcoming 15-city "No Filter" tour will make a stop at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, June 19. It’s the first time the band will perform in Cleveland since 2002.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

"It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world!" Mick Jagger said.

If you can't make it to their Cleveland concert, they are also performing in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 23.

The announcement comes days after their tongue logo starting appearing throughout town – including a projection on Terminal Tower.

We learned of the concert through a special delivery to wkyc studios Thursday morning, which included a Cleveland Browns T-shirt with the Stones' logo plastered on the helmet:

Their tour will visit 15 locations as listed below:

- San Diego: May 8

- Vancouver: May 12

- Minneapolis: May 16

- Nashville: May 20

- Austin: May 24

- Dallas: May 29

- Buffalo: June 6

- Detroit: June 10

- Louisville: June 14

- Cleveland: June 19

- Pittsburgh: June 23

- St. Louis: June 27

- Charlotte: July 1

- Tampa: July 5

- Atlanta: July 9

If you haven't seen this year's concert lineup so far, we've compiled a sampling of some of them below...

