CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Rod Stewart is coming to Northeast Ohio!

The legendary singer announced his new 2020 tour Tuesday morning, which kicks off right here in Northeast Ohio at Blossom Music Center.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 with special guest Cheap Trick.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket pre-sale Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. on RodStewart.com.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

"The 21-city summer tour promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs," LiveNation said in a press release.

Can't make it to his concert at Blossom Music Center? Stewart will also perform in Cincinnati on Friday, Sept. 4.

Stewart, who has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was added as a solo artist during the 1994 ceremony. He has sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

He will celebrate his 75th birthday on the 10,000th episode of Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 10.

RELATED: Maroon 5 bringing 2020 tour to Blossom Music Center with Meghan Trainor

RELATED: John Williams to conduct Cleveland Orchestra in special one-night-only performance

RELATED: Def Leppard, Motley Crue to play Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium in July

RELATED: U2 announces new SiriusXM channel launching in 2020

RELATED: Baby Shark run continues with new tour dates

RELATED: The Doobie Brothers bringing 50th anniversary tour to Blossom Music Center in 2020

RELATED: Journey bringing new tour to Blossom Music Center with the Pretenders in 2020