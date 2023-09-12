Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to break ground on $135M, 50,000 square-foot expansion project in October

The 50,000 square-foot expansion project will feature exhibition spaces, a new entry lobby, and a multipurpose venue.

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that it intends to break ground on its long-awaited expansion project on October 5.

The Cleveland Planning Commission signed off on the expansion plan in July. The Rock Hall says it has raised $135 million towards the project's capital campaign, some $35 million more than the plan's previously announced cost of $100 million.

The project is highlighted by a 50,000 square-foot addition to the existing pyramid structure that was originally designed by architect I.M. Pei and completed in 1995. The addition was designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) under the leadership of Vishaan Chakrabarti, "taking cues from the visual language of Pei’s original 1995 signature glass pyramid while preserving its distinct identity as a Cleveland landmark and activating the surrounding streetscape and lakefront."

Where the two structures converge, a large publicly-accessible interior atrium welcomes visitors, drawing in passersby with circulation pathways that connect the street to an exterior lake promenade.

The new addition on the west side of the building will allow for more programming spaces which can be used for the following:

An additional 10,000 square feet for large-scale traveling exhibits

A 6,000 square-foot multipurpose venue for indoor performances, community gatherings and private rentals

Relocation of the administrative offices from the lower level

A new entrance lobby that will improve the flow of visitors

A state-of-the-art education center

On-site archives for visitors to access the Rock Hall's unique collection

“The renowned architecture of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is symbolic of the innovation and creativity of generations of music icons,” said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum President & CEO, Greg Harris. “30 years after we broke ground on the original structure we embark on this next chapter in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s legacy, including expanding the museum’s world-class education and exhibition offerings, and we are thrilled to partner with the architectural and design visionaries at PAU, including Vishaan Chakrabarti.”

In addition, the expansion project also creates a "museum campus" alongside the neighboring Great Lakes Science Center, with greenspace that will allow the public to engage with the lakefront.

The project has an estimated completion date of sometime in the middle of 2026.