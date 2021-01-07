Rock Hall Live! summer concerts return to Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — The return of summer means the return of Rock Hall Live! on the PNC Stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Rock Hall Live! Powered by PNC will return on July 1 with weekly live music featuring homegrown talent and nationally touring artists, along with new exhibits and programming for museum members and visitors.
“Our summer lineup of live music and programming gives fans and families a chance to experience the power of rock & roll at our remarkable lakefront location. We are grateful to have incredible partners like PNC that help us deliver these experiences,” said Greg Harris, CEO & President, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Thursday night shows are free to the community and feature some of our area's top musical talents. Tickets are limited so you are encouraged to reserve yours early. On Friday evenings, touring bands will be back on the PNC stage. Fan favorite acts from Bully and Sweet Apple, to the Could Nothings are scheduled to perform this summer. Tickets range from $15 - $20. With an event plus ticket ($35-40), you can tour the Rock Hall before the show.
Tickets are on sale now at rockhall.com.
Here is the complete list of shows coming to Rock Hall Live! this summer. You can also find complete details on dates, times and ticketing available at rockhall.com/events.
JULY:
- Thursday, 7/1: Oregon Space Trail of Doom w/ Oregon Space Trail of Jazz: Drifting on the light waves of ghost stars, these cosmic cowboys have but one intention: to create a musical score for the impending interstellar apocalypse.
- Thursday, 7/8: Shootouts w/ Marc Lee Shannon: Blend of high-energy honky-tonk and traditional country music mixed with touches of Americana and western swing.
- Thursday, 7/15: LILIEAE w/ Public Squares: Established in 2018, LILIEAE is an angsty, honest alt-rock band from Cleveland.
- Friday, 7/16: Sweet Apple: The band's music has been described as power-pop, garage, post-punk, psychedelic and hard-rock. Sweet Apple has been called an "indie supergroup." ($20 event ticket; $40 event plus Museum admission ticket)
- Thursday, 7/22: Terrycloth Mother w/ Jaite: Terrycloth Mother composes original rock music that drifts into dark and dreamy soundscapes, fashioning lyrical odes to the surrealistic horror of our modern world.
- Friday, 7/23: Cloud Nothings: American Indie Rock Band from Cleveland that balances hardcore intensity and deceptively sweet melodies. ($20 event ticket; $40 event plus Museum admission ticket)
- Thursday, 7/29: New Soft Shoe: Cleveland-based band that covers the catalog of Cosmic American Music's Gram Parsons on the 2nd Thursday of every month.
- Friday, 7/30: Bully: Alternative rock band. ($20 event ticket; $40 event plus Museum admission ticket)
AUGUST:
- Thursday, 8/5: Jul Big Green w/ C-Level: Jul Big Green is an American singer, songwriter, musician and producer who puts positive rhymes over an eclectic mix of indie pop and hip hop. C-Level presents alternative indie music.
- Thursday, 8/12: Jackie Venson w/ Kahrin: Jackie Venson is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist from Austin, Texas. Kahrin writes music to help people heal.
- Friday, 8/13: The Ark Band with DJ Packy Malley: The Ark Band from Columbus performs roots reggae, calypso and soca music while DJ Packy Malley brings the beats of various genres. ($15 event ticket; $35 event plus Museum admission ticket)
- Thursday, 8/19: Falling Stars with Jack Harris: Falling Stars is a Cleveland-made rock & roll band, while Jack Harris is a young singer songwriter from Cleveland.
- Thursday, 8/26: Mourning (A) Blkstr with The Katy: Mourning (A) Blkstr is a multigenerational, gender and genre non-conforming amalgam of black culture. The Katy is a trio based in Cleveland playing a wide variety of feel-good rhythms.
- Friday, 8/27: John Paul Keith with Jack Fords: John Paul Keith brings the rhythms of the city while Jack Fords performs roots rock & roll. ($15 event ticket; $35 event plus Museum admission ticket)
