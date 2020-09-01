CLEVELAND — It’s almost time.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will unveil the 2020 class of inductees on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. 3News will have the announcement right here on WKYC.com the moment it happens next week.

There are 16 contenders this year -- with nine first-time nominees -- vying for their spot in rock ‘n’ roll’s hallowed hall. The nominees battling for induction are:

- Pat Benatar (first-time nominee)

- Dave Matthews Band (first-time nominee)

- Depeche Mode

- The Doobie Brothers (first-time nominee)

- Whitney Houston (first-time nominee)

- Judas Priest

- Kraftwerk

- MC5

- Motörhead (first-time nominee)

- Nine Inch Nails

- The Notorious B.I.G. (first-time nominee)

- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

- Todd Rundgren

- Soundgarden (first-time nominee)

- T-Rex (first-time nominee)

- Thin Lizzy (first-time nominee)

RELATED: Explore in-depth bios of all 16 Rock Hall induction nominees

Fans had the opportunity to impact the induction by voting for their favorites. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied and factored in when determining the list of 2020’s inductees. The fan voting option closed at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

RELATED: Fan vote: Help pick who gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020

RELATED: Who's inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? See the full list

The 2020 induction ceremony will take place at Cleveland’s iconic Public Hall on Saturday, May 2. Ticket information will be revealed soon.

So who will it be this year?

Stay tuned…