Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to temporarily close ahead of holiday season due to COVID-19

The Rock Hall will close beginning Monday, November 23.

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced that it is temporarily closing ahead of the holiday season due to Coronavirus concerns.

In a press release issued Saturday, the museum cited an "anticipated increase in traveling and gathering" as the reason for the closure.

"We remain confident in our effective health and safety protocols that have provided a clean and safe environment for our visitors and staff since we reopened in June, however, at this time we believe it is appropriate to take this step and encourage people to stay home," the release stated.

The Rock Hall will close beginning Monday, November 23. The organization did not give a specific date for when they would reopen.

During the closure, digital experiences powered by the venue will continue to take place for fans from the comfort of their homes.

"We will also monitor the situation around us and remain in frequent contact with city, county, and state officials, public health officials, and infectious disease experts. We look forward to re-opening our doors. Meanwhile, we encourage you to safely enjoy the upcoming holidays and to take care of each other," the released continued.

For more information and updates on the Rock Hall you can visit their website or social media pages.