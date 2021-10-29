"The most diverse class we've ever had:" This year's Rock Hall Inductee list has something for everyone

Let's take a look at who's getting inducted this year.

CLEVELAND — From Tina Turner, to the Go-Go's, to Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters, there's really something for everyone in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2021 Class of Inductees.

"This year we have an incredible induction class," said Rock Hall CEO and President Greg Harris. "It is the most diverse class we've ever had."

Artifacts from all inductees on display now, at a brand-new exhibit at the Rock Hall that opened up this past week. Harris showed us around and explained how these inductees left their marks on music.

"Kraftwerk, an incredible band from Germany. Our first German band inducted in the Rock Hall, right next to LL Cool J, you know, one of the founders of hip hop," said Harris.

"Then Carole King, incredible songwriter in the Brill building in New York. Next to Carole King, we have the Go-Go's, you know, punk power pop. They inspired so many young women to pick up guitars and form bands.

"Right next to them is Gil Scott Heron, pioneer of the spoken word," said Harris. "And then Randy Rhoads, just a guitar shredder that really pioneered a heavy metal guitar, made incredible records with Ozzy Osbourne."

"Warren, Ohio's own Dave Grohl," said Harris, "fronting the Foo Fighters. An incredible band from this era.

"Billy Preston, the fifth Beetle, playing keyboards on get back," said Harris. "Todd Rundgren, one of Cleveland's favorite artists," he continued. "He's from Philadelphia originally, but Cleveland became a second home.

"That brings us to Clarence Avant, who was a pioneering African-American music executive that really helped grow the music business in America. And of course, none other than Tina Turner," Harris concluded.

The class of twelve inductees will join an elite group of 352 bands, musicians, music producers and others, already enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They and their music will be showcased in a star-studded event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where other musical legends will welcome them to take their place in music history.