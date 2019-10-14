CLEVELAND — It’s a big week for music as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce who is nominated for induction in 2020.

The announcement will be made at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday. We will have the full list and in-depth bios of each performer right here on WKYC.com immediately after the big reveal, so be sure to come back for lots more.

The 2020 induction ceremony returns to Cleveland's iconic Public Hall.

