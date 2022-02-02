Baseline to Bassline: 75 Years of Music and the NBA | New exhibit coming to the Rock Hall to celebrate All-Star Weekend

The exhibit explores the crossover between music and basketball.

NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland is just a week away and everyone wants in on the action, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the renowned museum announced that it is opening a new exhibit that explores the crossover between music and basketball.

Baseline to Bassline: 75 Years of Music and the NBA, sponsored by Mountain Dew, plans to focus on the "moments and movements that have kept fans engaged with their favorite teams and artists," according to a press release for the exhibit.

The experience begins with a look at the cultural impact of the sport. It takes fans back to music and language pioneer Cab Calloway as you explore his “Hepster’s Dictionary” and zoot suit worn in Janet Jackson’s “Alright” video, spotlighting hip-hop's origins and the beginning of basketball as entertainment with the Harlem Globetrotters.

“This timely exhibition illustrates the crossover between music and basketball and how, together, they have impacted the global cultural landscape,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “We welcome fans from around the country to Cleveland to celebrate their teams, the players, and the power of rock & roll during NBA All-Star Weekend and beyond.”

The city's own Cleveland Cavaliers will have a large presence throughout the exhibit. Casework made from pieces of the Cavaliers' basketball court will be featured as well as wooden looker room lockers used by coaches. The team has also provided unique items such as five-time All-Star Brad Daugherty’s jersey, players’ shoes, and City Edition rock & roll-themed uniform shorts.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore songs that capture the essence and attitude of the NBA and provide the energy of being in the stands at a game, including songs by inductees with current and former NBA players.

The exhibition also gives a nod to the Rock Hall’s It’s Be Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment exhibit, highlighting how musicians, basketball players, and the industry have responded to social injustice, using their voices and actions to influence and inspire the nation.

Baseline to Bassline: 75 Years of Music and the NBA will open Thursday, February 17 and stay through April 1.

