Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holding Juneteenth celebration: Here's what you need to know

The event is free and will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its plans to hold a day-long celebration in honor of Juneteenth.

The events will be held outdoors at its Union Home Mortgage Plaza on Saturday, June 18.

The Rock Hall has seven hours of programming planned beginning at 2 p.m., highlighted by a performance by Ohio-based dance company Djapo Cultural Arts Institute at 8 p.m. The celebration is completely free and open to the public.

Anybody interested in attending can register online for free tickets HERE.

Juneteenth, made a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021, commemorates the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom in 1865 -- over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation that should have, in theory, freed them.

“As Juneteenth continues to resonate in new ways, we’re proud to bring together a group of powerful and inspiring performers, culminating with a special performance from Djapo Cultural Arts Institute,” said the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officials on its website.

Other performers include 10k Movement Dance, Charity Barnes and D.J. Jul Big Green. Local arts education organization the Rainey Institute will also be at the celebration for an interactive demonstration of bucket drumming.

Full programming schedule below:

10k Movement Dance: 2 p.m.

Charity Barnes: 3 p.m.

Bucket Drum Interactive Demonstration with Rainey Institute: 4 p.m.

Jul Big Green DJ Set: 5 p.m.

Djapo Performance with The Hands of Tim: 8 p.m.

Djapo Cultural Arts Institute’s headline performance will feature choreography by artistic director Talise Campbell and music direction by Grammy-nominated percussionist Weedie Braimah.