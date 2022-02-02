x
Music

Eminem takes early lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan ballot tops 1 million votes for 2022 induction

Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton and Eurythmics round out the top five in the fan ballot. Voting is open through April 29.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published when the 2022 Rock Hall induction nominees were announced on Feb. 2, 2022.

After just one week since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame launched its annual fan vote for the 2022 induction nominees, Eminem has taken an early lead at the top of the list.

Where do each of the 17 induction nominees stand? Here are the rankings as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022:

  1. Eminem: 152,437 votes
  2. Duran Duran: 131,091 votes
  3. Pat Benatar: 122,085 votes
  4. Dolly Parton: 103,016 votes
  5. Eurythmics: 79,084 votes
  6. Lionel Richie: 71,971 votes
  7. Judas Priest: 71,039 votes
  8. Carly Simon: 65,178 votes
  9. Rage Against The Machine: 54,109 votes
  10. DEVO: 45,211 votes
  11. A Tribe Called Quest: 42,894 votes
  12. Dionne Warwick: 42,805 votes
  13. Kate Bush: 40,163 votes
  14. New York Dolls: 27,140 votes
  15. Beck: 25,217 votes
  16. MC5: 21,826 votes
  17. Fela Kuti: 16,319 votes

This tally comes as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the fan ballot had already topped one million total votes. That updated fan vote tally now stands at 1,111,585 votes as of 5 a.m. Feb. 9.

If your favorite performer isn’t as high on the list as you were hoping, cast your ballot HERE. Voting is now open through April 29.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

The final list of inductees will be revealed in May. The induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

