Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Dolly Parton will remain potential 2022 inductee after announcing she decided to 'bow out'

Despite her decision to "bow out" of the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction consideration, officials at the Cleveland institution have confirmed to 3News that Dolly Parton will remain on the list of nominees.

That means she could still be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year when the class of 2022 is announced this coming May.

The Rock Hall sent 3News this statement about the situation early Thursday afternoon:

All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.

From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.

We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation

On Monday, Parton made national headlines when she announced on social media that she would “respectfully bow out” of the 2022 Rock Hall process.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right,” Parton posted on social media Monday morning. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Parton was announced as one of this year's 17 nominees last month. You can see the full list of 2022 Rock Hall nominees HERE.

She also currently holds fourth place in the fan vote behind Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar. The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected. The final list of inductees will officially be revealed in May with the ceremony to follow this fall.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”