2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote closing soon: See where your favorites rank in this year's ballot

The class of 2023 will be announced this May along with the date and location for this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

CLEVELAND — You only have a few days left to cast your ballot in the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Fame fan vote as voting concludes on Friday, April 28.

More than 5.3 million votes have been cast since the fan ballot opened in February -- and George Michael has been holding the No. 1 spot for weeks.

So where do your favorite Rock Hall induction nominees rank in this year's fan vote? Here's a look at the list as of 6:45 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023.

George Michael: 906,481 votes Cyndi Lauper: 823,832 votes Warren Zevon: 569,422 votes Iron Maiden: 402,084 votes Soundgarden: 379,352 votes Willie Nelson: 360,387 votes Kate Bush: 312,190 votes Joy Division / New Order: 301,925 votes Sheryl Crow: 300,215 votes The Spinners: 275,493 votes Rage Against The Machine: 249,994 votes The White Stripes: 183,084 votes Missy Elliott: 132,770 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 114,554 votes

You can cast your own ballot once per day HERE.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that's tallied with the other ballots when the 2023 inductees are officially selected. Those ultimately chosen for induction will be revealed in May.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced date and location.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Rock Hall article on Feb. 1, 2023.

So how did this group land on the nomination list? An individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination in order to be eligible, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get the latest updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.