Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to announce 2022 induction nominees Wednesday

The contenders being considered for induction at the Rock Hall will be revealed this week.

It’s a big week for rock ‘n’ roll!

That’s because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will reveal who is being nominated for induction in 2022.

The announcement is expected Wednesday. We will have a full list with in-depth bios of each nominee right here on WKYC.com after the big reveal.

These new nominees come just three months after the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland back on Oct. 30. The 13 inductees in the class of 2021 include:

PERFORMERS

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Clarence Avant

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton

How are the inductees ultimately selected? A committee of more than 1,000 people vote each year, which includes former inductees, historians and members of the music industry.

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Factors in determining the inductees are:

The artist's musical influence on other artists.

Length / depth of career and body of work.

Innovation and superiority in style / technique.