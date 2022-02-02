Last call! 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan ballot closes Friday: See who's winning

The 2022 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in May. Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton lead the fan vote.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article as the 2022 Rock Hall induction nominees were first announced on Feb. 2, 2022.

This is your last chance to have an influence on the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction as the fan vote officially closes today -- Friday, April 29. VOTE HERE.

It comes as the Rock Hall is expected to reveal the 2022 inductees at some point in May with the induction ceremony coming later this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

So who is winning the fan vote right now? Duran Duran has held a big lead for most of the voting process since pulling ahead of Eminem shortly after the fan ballot opened on Feb. 2. They've earned nearly 1 million votes to date.

Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton round out the top five, but where does each of this year's 17 Rock Hall induction nominees stand right now? Here’s a look at the fan vote rankings as of 12:05 p.m. on Friday, April 29:

Duran Duran: 930,480 votes Eminem: 682,488 votes Pat Benatar: 626,910 votes Eurythmics: 439,369 votes Dolly Parton: 391,024 votes Judas Priest: 363,855 votes Carly Simon: 333,235 votes Lionel Richie: 301,038 votes DEVO: 223,184 votes Kate Bush: 206,568 votes Rage Against The Machine: 189,149 votes Dionne Warwick: 184,841 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 144,818 votes New York Dolls: 120,225 votes Beck: 99,252 votes MC5: 93,128 votes Fela Kuti: 69,367 votes

For context, here's where each of the induction nominees ranked as of 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20:

Duran Duran: 864,181 votes Eminem: 656,708 votes Pat Benatar: 570,603 votes Eurythmics: 400,653 votes Dolly Parton: 368,039 votes Judas Priest: 333,633 votes Carly Simon: 302,995 votes Lionel Richie: 278,577 votes DEVO: 203,027 votes Kate Bush: 192,261 votes Rage Against The Machine: 176,785 votes Dionne Warwick: 169,986 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 138,069 votes New York Dolls: 110,116 votes Beck: 91,923 votes MC5: 85,457 votes

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are announced. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

