Who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022? Induction list to be revealed Wednesday

The list of 17 induction nominees includes Pat Benatar, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem, DEVO, Kate Bush and New York Dolls.

It's a big week for music as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to unleash its list of 2022 inductees on Wednesday. We will have a full list with in-depth bios of each inductee right here on WKYC.com after the big reveal.

The 2022 list of inductees comes just days after the Rock Hall closed its annual fan ballot, which was dominated by Duran Duran. They topped the list with nearly 1 million total votes followed by Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton.

So who will make the induction list this year? Here are the 17 nominees up for consideration by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:

Beck (first-time nominee)

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first-year eligible)

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

A Tribe Called Quest (first-time nominee)

Dionne Warwick

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place this fall -- the date and location have not yet been revealed.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

